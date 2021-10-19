TrustSwap Price Up 24.2% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00189721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

