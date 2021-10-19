Benoit Dageville Sells 49,090 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42.

On Thursday, August 26th, Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08.

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.74. 2,368,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snowflake by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in Snowflake by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

