Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $157.40 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $157.40 million and $609,953.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,833,273,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,252,833,671 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

