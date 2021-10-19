Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $77.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.87 million and the lowest is $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Digi International by 112.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Digi International by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

