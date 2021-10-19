Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00114872 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005891 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00584086 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

