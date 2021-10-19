$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 267,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

