Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,536 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,842% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

