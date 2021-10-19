OptiNose Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10,811% compared to the average daily volume of 46 put options.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 305,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.