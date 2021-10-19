Zacks: Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $44.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $180.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,197. Impinj has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.36.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

