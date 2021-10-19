Zacks: Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,207,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,164. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

