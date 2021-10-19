$134.65 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $602.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $2,828,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.