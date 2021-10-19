GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 97.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GDS by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.