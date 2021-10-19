Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.57. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

