Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Up 8% This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $109,138.53 and $635.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

