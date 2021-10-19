Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce $3.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

APVO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,322. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

