Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report sales of $149.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $611.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 1,515,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock valued at $891,844. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

