Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.51 Million

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $175.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the lowest is $163.15 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $685.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 232,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

