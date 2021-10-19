Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.82 million and the highest is $12.10 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

