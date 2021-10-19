$32.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.51 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

