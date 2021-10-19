$233.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $233.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.15 million to $251.51 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 467,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,530. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

