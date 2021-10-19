Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $233.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.51 million and the lowest is $215.15 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 467,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,530. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $77.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

