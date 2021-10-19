Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,491. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

