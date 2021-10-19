$61.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post sales of $61.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 6,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

