Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $208.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.09 million and the lowest is $204.77 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $780.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $789.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $980.73 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 48,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,875. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

