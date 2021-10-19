Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Stride updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Stride stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 770,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,408. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

