Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $362.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.43.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

