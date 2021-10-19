$26.90 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post $26.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $102.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OIIM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 106,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,904. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.