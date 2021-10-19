Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.16. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

