Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Target Price at $27.17

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

