Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce sales of $68.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $73.51 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $218.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.18 million to $230.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $442.79 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $510.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 468,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,724. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.