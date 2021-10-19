DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,901.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $6,901.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00020217 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,580,803 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.