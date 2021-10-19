Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

BYDGF traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 502. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

