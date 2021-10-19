BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 278,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. FMR LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,750,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

