WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $677.63 million and $21.44 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

