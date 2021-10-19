Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

