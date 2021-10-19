Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. CGI posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. 92,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CGI by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

