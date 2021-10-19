Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 573.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $185.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,084. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.