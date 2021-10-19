UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $49,473.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

