Zacks: Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

LPCN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 836,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.