ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 487,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,921. The firm has a market cap of $940.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.