Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 566,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150 in the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

