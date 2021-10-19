Nimiq Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Nimiq has a market cap of $52.59 million and approximately $988,465.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.73 or 0.06049665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00293329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.00961919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.39 or 0.00396469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00265017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00265359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,083,369,194 coins and its circulating supply is 8,469,119,194 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

