Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 232,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,153. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $241.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

