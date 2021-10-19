Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.