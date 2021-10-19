Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $336,100.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.89. 7,805,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,505. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $182.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 223,979 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

