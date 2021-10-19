Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,103 shares of company stock worth $3,097,260 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 271,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.