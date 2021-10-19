Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

