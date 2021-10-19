eBoost Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $587.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $587.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00293773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.