SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SAIL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,250,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

