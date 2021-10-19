Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 113,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

